A total of 25 students in Iowa and Wisconsin recently received $1,000 Innovation Scholarships from Alliant Energy to recognize their outstanding community leadership and innovative problem solving. Recipients of the annual scholarships were selected using the following criteria:
• Essay that identified a problem in their community and presented an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.
• Participation in a leadership role in community service activities and volunteer work.
• Grade-point average.
• Standardized test scores.
“We are proud to recognize these students for their outstanding community leadership and academic success,” said Julie Bauer, manager of community affairs at Alliant Energy. “We wish all the students the best of luck with their future plans and goals.”
Dallas Wittenburg, a Wapsie Valley High School graduate from Readlyn, is one of the scholarship winners.
Recipients must be age 24 or under and enrolling for the first time at an undergraduate school. They also must reside within Alliant Energy’s service territory at the time of application and be a dependent child of a current Alliant Energy customer or a customer themselves.
More information on the Innovation Scholarships and a full list of scholarships offered by Alliant Energy can be found at alliantenergy.com/scholarships.