WAVERLY – Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout and current Western Kentucky University redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey recorded her 500th collegiate strikeout over the weekend.
Aikey is just the fourth Hilltoppers pitcher to achieve the milestone in program history and is currently 59 strikeouts away from breaking the all-time record.
In 10 appearances this season, Aikey leads Western Kentucky with 42 strikeouts. She is 3-4 with a 3.44 earned-run average in a team-high 40 2/3 innings pitched. Five of her six starts have been complete games.
During her lone season with W-SR as a senior in 2016, Aikey posted a 19-3 record, ranked third in Class 4A with 261 strikeouts and was second with a 0.87 ERA.