Bremer County Auditor, Shelley Wolf, joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary election. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.
With the Courthouse building doors locked at this time, voting by absentee in person (required to be offered beginning May 4) will take place in a portion of the garage that’s located on the north side of the Courthouse. A doorbell and a phone number to call will be at the curb and in the garage voting area to alert staff that a voter has arrived. Curbside voting from voters’ vehicles will also be an option.
“I recognize that the in person forms of voting during the COVID-19 pandemic are not ideal. We are doing everything we can think of to give voters options, ease of casting a ballot and still keep everyone safe” stated Wolf. “This is why I encourage voters to submit a request for an absentee ballot by May 22 and vote from the comfort of their home.
This week, the Secretary of State is mailing an absentee ballot request form to every active registered voter in the State of Iowa. If a voter wishes to cast an absentee ballot in the June 2 primary election, the form should be filled out and mailed promptly.
- Information needed to complete the form are the name of the election and political party of the ballot requested, ID number, name, date of birth, residential address, address where the ballot should be mailed and signature.
- The ID number is either a driver’s license number or non-operator’s ID number issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation OR the four-digit PIN on the Voter Identification Card that only Iowans who do not have an IDOT issued ID possess.
The Primary Election is a nomination process by the members of only the Republican and Democratic parties to determine their candidates for the General Election in November. There are Republican ballots and Democratic ballots only, therefore a voter MUST indicate on the absentee ballot request form which political party ballot they desire to vote. Voters’ registration will be officially updated to that political party.
According to public statements made by Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, casting a ballot by mail is the best method during this pandemic and absentee voting has security measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot.
Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received by your county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or Bremer County Auditor’s website.