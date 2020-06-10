Even though a deadly virus has been rampaging across Iowa, the nation and the world, Democratic and Republican voters had a record turnout last week, with 21% of Bremer County voters casting their ballots on June 2 primary.
Most of that turnout was spurred by an active drive by Secretary of State Paul Pate, sending out absentee ballot request forms to every active, registered voter in the state in mid-April, as well as extending the 29-day early-voting window 40 days, which had been on the books previously. Statewide, nearly a half-million voters took advantage of the opportunity, with 527,359 total ballots cast.
However, some in the Iowa Senate are trying to revert the rules back to a 2017 law that had shortened that absentee window and curtail Pate from declaring an election emergency, like what happened during the primary election due to the pandemic.
This is even as health experts expect a resurgence of COVID-19 this fall, which could affect the Nov. 3 general election.
Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, introduced the bill that would overhaul an unrelated ballot bill dealing with the display of county seals with a 30-page legislation. The Senate State Government committee advanced the bill out of committee on Friday, June 5, on a partisan 10-5 vote.
The bill requires that absentee ballot applications can only be sent by written request by the voter. It also retains the 29-day window and prevents county auditors from reducing the number of polling places by more than 35%. For example, Black Hawk County reduced the number of its polls from the usual 62 to seven, while Bremer County kept 13 of its 15 polling places open.
Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, who represents Senate District 32, which includes Bremer County, is the vice-chair of the State Government Committee.
He did not return calls from Waverly Newspapers seeking comment by press time.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said there were “pros and cons” to this amendment and “two sides to everything.”
“How they’re changing it wouldn’t affect me,” Wolf said, alluding to the precinct reduction. “As far as the statewide mailing, I understood that was a federal COVID grant money that funded the Secretary of State doing that.”
Wolf referred to a provision in the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act that provided new emergency funds through the Help America Vote Act to help states prepare for voting during the pandemic in the 2020 election cycle. The state received $4.86 million in grants.
“It increased voter participation,” she added. “It increased voter awareness of the primary election.”
In the official results, following Tuesday morning’s canvass by the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, there were a total of 3,754 votes cast, 2,055 in the Democratic primary, where the only contested race was for U.S. Senate, and 1,699 in the Republican primary, which only had the 1st Congressional District race contested.
In those counts, Theresa Greenfield officially carried Bremer County for Senate with 1,033 votes, or 51.24%. Retired Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken was second with 605 votes, or 30.01%, followed by Kimberly Graham with 232 votes (11.51%), Michael Mauro with 122 votes (6.05%), Cal Woods with 20 votes (0.99%) and four write-ins.
For the 1st District Republican race, Ashley Hinson overwhelmingly won the county with 1,230 votes, or 76.30%. Thomas Hansen trailed with 381, or 23.64%, and there was one write-in vote.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Senate District 32 candidate Pam Egli, House District 63 candidate Carissa Froyum and Supervisor District 1 candidate Dean Mitchell all won their nominations without contest on the Democratic side, as did Republican incumbents U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, State Sen. Craig Johnson, State Rep. Sandy Salmon, Supervisors Ken Kammeyer and Dewey Hildebrandt, Sheriff Dan Pickett and Auditor Shelley Wolf.
In fact, Mitchell and Hildebrandt also received write-in votes for the Supervisor District 3 Democratic race, even though Mitchell is ineligible for that race, as did Wolf and Pickett on the Democratic side of their races.
According to reporting from Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Democrats on the committee charged the amendment amounted to “voter suppression,” with one senator calling Smith’s introduction of it an “abuse of power.”
Wolf, the Bremer County Auditor, said she understood the amendment to help improve access by keeping polling places open.
“I don’t really know why, as far as mailing out the absentee request forms — that’s taxpayer dollars, it’s quite spendy to do that, that’s spending a lot of their money, but if that’s what the voters want, if they want the county auditors to spend their money that way, then absolutely, so be it,” she said.
She doesn’t believe there will be a “severe degree” of suppression of the vote. Rather, she added it could allow for a “clean” election.
“We’re lucky that we don’t have a lot of fraud, but I think the rules are trying to prevent — making sure there’s no room for fraud,” Wolf said. “Most of the voters expect to prove who they are. They don’t want somebody else to vote as them, and then they get there, and they can’t vote, because someone already did, using their name.
“Every election that adds more rules, it gets more difficult to administer and make it more complex. The more complex it is, the harder it is for us to get it 100% accurate, because it does get so crazy complex.
“On the other hand, you want things clean. Everybody expects us to have a good, clean election. They want everything to be accurate. They don’t want phantom people voting.”
She said with Pate’s efforts to actively send ballot applications to voters for the primary that it gave the June 2 vote some clout.
“A lot the time, the primary is kind of a silent election,” Wolf said. “I think there was a lot more public awareness this time around. The statewide mailing made it super easy. People didn’t have to take it upon themselves to proactively have to request the ballot. They just had something delivered to them in the mail, fill it out, sign it, so it a lot easier for them to request a ballot, and I think they appreciated that.”
There is a possibility that the absentee ballot level could carryover to the November election because of the awareness of it from the primary, she believed.
“Now that they’ve done it and they’re comfortable with it, they’re like, ‘I’ve never done this before,’” Wolf said. “They understand how the process works, and they are comfortable doing it, and I think we’re going to see more absentee voting again, and if the virus is running rampant again, for sure more people are going to choose to not vote in-person.”