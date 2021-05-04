The Waverly Exchange Club presented Book of Golden Deeds awards for exemplary community service at the club’s April 22 meeting.
John Johnston presented the 2021 awards to Darold Wolff, Wartburg College professor emeritus of biology, and Dave Arns, Waverly-Shell Rock math teacher and coach.
Wolff served Wartburg for 35 years on the faculty and as a coach. In the Waverly community, Wolff has served on the boards of the Waverly Health Center, Waverly Senior Citizens Center and Habitat for Humanity. He is an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and volunteers with Meals on Wheels and Friends of the Family.
Arns grew up on his family’s Waverly dairy farm and learned the value of volunteering from his mother, Betty (she received the award in 2000). Other than a one-year teaching stint in Marion after graduating from Wartburg, Arns has taught and coached in Waverly since 1983. His community involvements include: Community Gardens, Trinity Methodist Church, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and numerous activities of the Exchange Club (member since 1992): Student of the Month and ACE award coordination, December girls basketball tournament coordination, and assistance with numerous fundraisers and projects of the club.
The Book of Golden Deeds is a community service project of the National Exchange Club to recognize dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talent toward making their community a better place to live. The award dates back to 1919. The Waverly Exchange Club was chartered in 1984.