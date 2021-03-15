A federal judge on Monday issued a nearly three-year prison term to a Waterloo woman who had pled guilty to embezzling money from two counties’ soil and water conservation districts.
Leslie Carey, 44, was convicted of a single charge of wire fraud after entering her plea March 13, 2020.
In court documents that included the plea agreement, Carey admitted that over a seven-year span, from 2010 to 2017, she defrauded the Black Hawk and Bremer county districts and took money through unauthorized withdrawals, debit and credit card purchases, store purchases and disbursements totaling $430,019.80.
In the plea, she said she concealed her scheme by transferring funds among accounts, altering financial statements and submitting false treasurer reports and minutes while she was employed by the districts as a conservation assistant.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams handed Carey a 33-month prison term and to pay back the money she stole as restitution. She also must serve a three-year supervised release term after her release from prison. There is no parole in the federal penal system.
Carey must surrender to federal marshals no later than June 7 to begin her term. She was released following the hearing until then. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Cole prosecuted the case, and the FBI and the USDA Office of the Inspector General investigated it.