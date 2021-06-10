In collaboration with Grow Cedar Valley, Women Lead Change is excited to announce the expansion of its Women Connect program to Cedar Falls/Waterloo.
Cedar Valley Women Connect (CVWC) oﬃcially launches this month and is a membership-based group that will serve as a catalyst for advancing women’s leadership development in the region.
“Grow Cedar Valley is excited to work with Women Lead Change to bring this exciting opportunity for women’s professional development to the Cedar Valley,” Cary Darrah, President & CEO of Grow Cedar Valley said. “We know from speaking with area employers that attracting and retaining workforce is a critical issue, and Cedar Valley Women Connect oﬀers opportunities to expand the leadership skills and future development of a major segment of our workforce – women.”
CVWC is a community of company leaders dedicated to improving women’s leadership competencies by connecting senior women executives through networking, mentoring, and professional development. The group will work to engage women in the Cedar Valley region by providing leadership development opportunities.
● CVWC will host quarterly public learning workshops to support professional development
● As a beneﬁt, member companies receive complimentary seats to the workshops, invites to member-only networking events, and access to attend monthly advisory council sessions
● CVWC will oﬀer member-only networking events that feature professional and personal development discussions for attendees
“The Women Connect concept grew out of the needs expressed by employees of our partner companies,” Tiﬀany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change said. “This proven model, along with our partnership with Grow Cedar Valley, are keys to this expansion as we come together to promote workforce and economic development.”
For more information on Cedar Valley Women Connect, a listing of current members, and registration visit https://www.wlcglobal.org/womenconnect/cedar-valley-women-connect/.