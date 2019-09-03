Women who own land and/or engaged with farming are invited to join their Women, Land & Legacy (WLL) team at one of two upcoming Listening Sessions.
This is an opportunity for women in agriculture and land management to let the WLL local team know what their strengths and needs are and to share ideas about how agencies and organizations can better assist them. This is also a great opportunity to network with other women on the land. Based on feedback from the Listening Session, the local team will organize future meetings and events that fit the interests and needs of female landowners and farmers in the county.
These sessions will take place on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Borlaug Learning Center on the Northeast Iowa Research Farm, west of Nashua. The first session will be from 1-3 p m. The second session will be from 6-8 p.m. Doors will open one half hour before each session. Light refreshments will be provided.
WLL is a unique USDA state-wide program providing locally-led education and outreach, as well as networking opportunities, particularly for women landowners and farmers in Iowa. In an agricultural climate where nearly 50% of land in Iowa is owned or co-owned by women, programming that educates and empowers female landowners and farmers is a crucial need for the future of Iowa farms.
The opportunity is being sponsored by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, NRCS, and FSA offices of Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, and Floyd Counties.
This event is free and open to the public, and women are strongly encouraged to attend. For more information or to register contact Holly Merritt at the Butler County ISU Extension office at 319-267-2707 hmerritt@iastate.edu; Val Horner at the Chickasaw ISU Extension office at 641-394-2174 vhorner@iastate.edu ; Lesley Milius at the Floyd County ISU Extension office at 641-228-1453 lmehmen@iastate.edu; or Ron Lenth at the Bremer ISU Extension office at 319-882-4275 rlenth@iastate.edu. For more about the program state-wide go to www.womenlandandlegacy.org.
Women, Land & Legacy is a USDA project coordinated through the Women, Food & Ag. Network. More on WFAN at wfan.org. USDA is an equal opportunity lender, provider, and employer. Complaints of discrimination should be sent to USDA, Director, OCR, Washington D.C. 20250-9410 or call 866-632-9992 or 800-877-8339.