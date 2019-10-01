The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will continue its 90th Anniversary Season on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the historic Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St. in downtown Waterloo.
There will be two concerts at 4 and 7 p.m. Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger will conduct “Wonderful Winds,” which will feature members of the orchestra’s woodwind and brass sections.
The concert is sponsored by the Gallagher Family Foundation, in memory of Edward and Catherine Gallagher, Vaughn and Judy Griffith, Linda and Gary Waldon, Larry and Jackie Betts, Jim Walsh and the Brown Derby Ballroom.
The concert program will consist of a single work, Mozart’s Serenade in B-flat Major, K. 361, the “Gran Partita.” The “Gran Partita” is Mozart’s greatest work for wind instruments. The piece is authentic music written for the salons of Europe. Audience members will be transported back in time, imagining themselves listening to Mozart’s music and spending time in the presence of Vienna’s aristocracy. The Brown Derby Ballroom is the perfect venue for this music, with the audience and the musicians seated very close to each other. Families are welcome to come and experience the music in this intimate, relaxed setting.
Seating is limited at the Brown Derby, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets as early as possible. Free parking for the concert is available at the newly remodeled East 5th Waterloo Parking Ramp at 124 East 5th Street in Waterloo. Patrons may enter the Brown Derby Ballroom directly from this parking ramp.
General admission tickets for “Wonderful Winds” are priced at $35 for adults, $10 for college students and $5 for students below college. Tickets may be purchased at wcfsymphony.org, at the Gallagher-Bluedorn ticket office on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa or through UNItix by calling 319-273-4849.