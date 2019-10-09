Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Christina Wood will be the featured organist at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday, Oct. 11.

The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Wood in the Chapel Commons.

Christina Wood, a 2005 Wartburg graduate, owns Healing Rhythms Music Therapy where she leads a team of 10 board-certified music therapists empowering people of all ages and abilities through music in 18 counties throughout Minnesota. She also serves as part-time organist at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn.

Wood, who went on to earn her Master of Arts in Music Therapy from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, received a Wartburg Young Alumni Award in 2018.

Her program will feature J.S. Bach’s “Es ist das Heil uns kommen her” BWV 638, “Praeludium in G major” from Nicolaus Bruhns and “Toccata” from Charles-Marie Widor’s Symphony for Organ No. 5. William Albright’s “Jig for Feet” also will be featured.

Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Judy Butler, music department office coordinator, at judy.butler@wartburg.edu or 352-8300. The series will continue Nov. 15, Feb. 14, March 13 and April 3.

