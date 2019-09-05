Alpha Woodward, Wartburg College’s director of music therapy, presented her paper on aesthetic leadership at the International Arts and Wellbeing Conference hosted by the University of Wolverhampton in Telford, United Kingdom.
Woodward’s paper highlighted how arts-based leadership offers resilience, recovery and vision during complex societal changes.
The conference, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Journal of Applied Arts and Health, aimed to build bridges across multidisciplinary fields by facilitating a diverse and lively program of dialogue with an emphasis on creativity and well-being in education and community.