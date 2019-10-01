It starts as a simple thing such as providing a ride to the doctor, a family visit, or a friend who is in need of care. Everyone pitches in and/or offers to help. However, when the caregiving responsibilities move from small tasks to 24/7 care, other arrangements that have not put in place ahead of time may become a crisis or unfamiliar territory for caregivers and care receivers. For some families, a crisis may become a long-term need for care with significant financial consequences. Therefore, planning ahead before a crisis occurs become essential.
Finances of Caregiving Workshop provides insights into the caregiving roles. It also provides a framework to examine the individual/family and the community’s approach to caregiving responsibilities. This workshop guides you through finding and collecting needed caregiving information.
The Finances of Caregiving Workshop is a two-hour a week series for 5 weeks covers the following topics:
Week 1- The importance of planning ahead
Week 2- Legal documents needed for care receivers, and other financial matters
Week 3- Advantage and disadvantage to providing care
Week 4- Paying for care
Week 5- Effective communication
In summary, by taking this workshop, caregivers and care receivers will be able to establish their relationships and needs preferably before crises arise. Those involved can make step-by-step plans in advance to avoid unexpected surprises, including caregiving roles, assuring necessary legal documents are established, financial matters are identified and in place, including planning ahead for the necessary finances associates with the costs of caregiving. Finally, the need for effective communication every step of the way to ensure everyone is on the same page and all review all these aspect on a regular basis, at least once a year if not more often.
The workshop sessions are from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, and Nov. 7 at the Waverly Health Center, 312 Ninth St. SW, Waverly, Iowa 50677. To register online go to http://bit.ly/foc13883.