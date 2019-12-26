The Waverly Police Department is now offering the 10th annual session of its Citizens Academy.
This 10-week program helps familiarize the public with common police procedures, activities, and investigative techniques. Classes will be held Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. from Feb. 13 to April 16, 2020 at the Bremer/Waverly Law Enforcement Center. There is no charge for this class, although space is limited.
Sessions are interactive and participants take part in a variety of demonstrations, presentations, lectures, and field trips. Class members will also be required to complete three hours of ride-along time with a patrol officer to see police work first-hand and close-up.
Classes will include topics such as 911 Dispatching and Communications; Patrol Operations; OWI Enforcement Procedures; Jail and Booking; Defensive Tactics and Chemical Munitions; Firearms; Criminal Investigations; Search Warrants; Meth Labs; D.A.R.E. and Public Relations Programs; Active Shooter; Canine; Field Training Officer Procedures; and Legal Section.
Participant Requirements: Potential Candidates for the Citizen’s Academy must fill out an application packet and meet the following criteria:
• Minimum age of 21 years.
• Live or work in the City of Waverly
• No prior felony convictions
• No misdemeanor arrests within one year of application
• Must be able to attend all or most weekly training sessions
• Must submit to a criminal background check
The Chief of Police may waive any of the requirements.
Selection Process: Citizen’s Academy participants are selected by an application review and routine records check. The Chief of Police selects all Citizen’s Academy participants. Enrollment is limited to approximately 12 students.
Citizen’s Academy Application packets can be picked up at the Waverly Police Department. If you would like an application mailed to you, contact the Waverly Police Department at (319) 352-5400 weekdays 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Application Deadline is Jan. 31, 2020.