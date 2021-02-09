WAVERLY – USA Wrestling announced its high school National Recruiting Showcase and its annual girls folkstyle nationals will be held March 25-28 at Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse in Coralville.
The recruiting showcase will take place March 25-27, while the girls folkstyle nationals is set for March 27-28.
Competition will be held March 26-28, with March 25 as a weigh-in day for high school boys competing in the recruiting showcase.
The National Recruiting Showcase is the culmination of a nine-event series for high school boys and girls. Current and past state champions and national prep champions (any year) in grades 9-12 automatically qualify, but they must pre-register by March 1. The rest of the field will be set through eight qualifiers held earlier in March. Boys will compete in folkstyle, and girls will wrestle freestyle in this event.
The girls folkstyle nationals will feature national competition in six age divisions: USA Junior, under-16, under-14, under-12, under-10 and under-8. Each year, the girls folkstyle nationals is one of the largest girls tournaments in the nation.
Numerous high school girls will have an opportunity to compete in two national events during the weekend. Girls who qualify for the National Recruiting Showcase in freestyle will have the opportunity to also compete the next day in the folkstyle nationals, which has no pre-qualification.
Registration for both events opened Feb. 4. Both of these tournaments offer a stay-to-play option, where wrestlers will earn an entry fee discount by booking a room with the host hotels first. Please be sure to book your room first, then wait 48 hours after booking your room to register. The hotels will be sending booking confirmation numbers daily which will be used to provide a discount on registration.
The Iowa City/Coralville region is considered one of the world’s hotbeds for wrestling, and has hosted numerous major USA Wrestling competitions in the past. The Iowa City Area Sports Commission and Think Iowa City, the convention and visitors bureau for the Iowa City/Coralville region, are serving as the local organizing committee. Most recently, USA Wrestling hosted its Senior Nationals in the same facility in October of 2020.
Families are asked to register as soon as possible because registration will be capped for both tournaments.
Xtream Arena opened in September 2020 with seating capacity of 5,100. USA Wrestling will place competition mats in both the Xtream Arena and the GreenState Family Fieldhouse in order to accommodate the large number of participants expected to compete.
The high school National Recruiting Showcase will be broadcast by Trackwrestling, while the USA Wrestling girls folkstyle nationals will be broadcast by FloWrestling.
Tickets will be available through XtremeArena.com beginning Feb. 12. Watch for more details.
These events will be conducted following the requirements of the state and local health authorities, as well as using the safety provisions of the USA Wrestling Return to Events Guidelines. The local organizing committee is in regular communication with its partners at Johnson County public health and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. USA Wrestling and the local organizers will monitor data and local trends closely leading up to the event.