The Waverly Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation is pleased to announce its annual Go-Hawk Scholarship recipients.
In total, $64,630 has been awarded to 86 students of the graduating class of 2020. It is with deepest gratitude for the support from 22 families,
Fourteen W-SR businesses and organizations, and nine W-SR school related organizations who provided scholarships. Additionally, due to the partnership with Waverly Hy-Vee and the successful Hy-Vee coupon books, the Go-Hawk Scholarship Committee has awarded $26,280 to all 86 students who applied.
The Go-Hawk Scholarship Fund is one of three arms of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation. The Fund exists to expand access to educational opportunities by involving and assisting communities, corporations, foundations, organizations, and individuals in their support of students and in their encouragement in sustaining students’ passion for lifelong learning.
For information about the Waverly Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation, please visit www.wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation.