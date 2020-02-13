Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wubbena wedding party

The wedding party for Carla and Ed Wubbena from Feb. 14, 1970.

 Courtesy photo

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 14, Ed and Carla Wubbena.