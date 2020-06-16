FAIRBANK -- The Wapsie Valley Varsity Baseball boys began strong against the Union Knights Tuesday night but fell 6-4.
The Warriors racked up a three-run lead by the end of the third, but the Knights battled back, adding two runs in the fourth to the Warriors’ one and two more in the fifth while holding Wapsie even, tied at the bottom at 4-4.
But after a no-run sixth, Union added two more in the seventh and kept Wapsie from scoring to seal the win.
It was a tough lesson after the 6-1 opening victory over Columbus on Monday.
“We hit the ball well, but it was a wakeup call for us,” Warriors head coach Tom Joecken said.
“We didn’t take this team seriously, and they’re a scrappy ball club, they put together some good things against us and capitalized on our mistakes.”
“We can’t take teams lightly, we need to come in thinking we’re facing the team’s best pitcher… We’ll have our chance tomorrow with Denver, they’ll have another good pitcher. … We kind of took the night off tonight.”
Joecken attributed it to “timing errors. We had two fielding errors, that hurt, having three runs scored off of two errors. (They) capitalized on a couple of suicide squeezes there at the end,” referring to the practice where the batter bunts, and if the field throws to first rather than throwing home, it brings in a runner on third.
“They just put the bat on the ball when they needed to and capitalized on our mistakes."
UP NEXT: The varsity baseball team will host Denver Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., travel to St. Ansgar for a 7:30 p.m. start Thursday and host Starmont at 6 p.m. Friday.