FAIRBANK – Last season, Marty McKowen became one of only 164 coaches since 1923 to coach an Iowa high school boys basketball state champion.On Monday, he joined an even more select group.
Around 20 coaches in Iowa boys basketball history have won 600 games. With Monday’s 78-45 home victory over Union Community, McKowen is now one of those.
This is McKowen’s 38th year of coaching. Although he is still coaching, he retired at the end of last school year after 37 years of teaching math at Wapsie Valley and serving as the school’s athletics director for the last 25 years.
Current and former players, as well as coaching peers filled McKowen’s Twitter feed with congratulatory notes after Monday’s win.
“Legendary!” Tweeted Warriors senior guard Kobe Risse, who scored 12 points in Monday’s game. “Can’t thank Coach McKowen enough for everything he has done for my family and I! No one more deserving than Marty! We got plenty more wins coming this year.”
McKowen replied: “Thanks Kobe and yes to the wins!!”
Former player Andy Moeller tweeted congratulations and said, “I was lucky enough to be a part of #200, which not only shows my age but also highlights the success you have had throughout the years. Good Luck to you and the team this season!”
Aaron Thomas, principal and boys basketball coach at Aplington-Parkersburg, who the Warriors played Tuesday night, congratulated McKowen for getting all his wins at Wapsie Valley.
“That is impressive,” Thomas tweeted. “Has developed great players, teams, and most important men! Congrats Coach, see you tomorrow. Hope you don’t get 601.”
McKowen replied: “Thanks Aaron. Looking forward to a great battle tomorrow night!”
The Warriors improved their season record to 4-0, while Union dropped to 0-4.
Earlier Monday, the Associated Press announced Wapsie Valley had moved up in its Class 1A rankings from No. 4 to No. 2.
Wapsie Valley’s 33-point margin over Union was its second-largest margin of victory this season. The largest was 42 in its 67-25 win Friday over Waterloo Columbus Catholic.
Ten players scored for Wapsie Valley, with sophomore guard Andrew Westpfahl leading with 18 points.
Sophomore forward Mason Harter led the team with eight rebounds. Altogether, 10 Warriors pulled in 42 rebounds.
WAPSIE VALLEY 78, UNION 45
Union ................ 13 7 12 13 — 45
Wapsie Valley ... 23 13 22 20 — 78
Union: not available. Wapsie Valley: Andrew Westphahl 18, Kobe Risse 12, Blayde Bellis 11, Tyler Ott 8, Parker Landsgard 8, Gunner Meyer 6, Mason Harter 6, Casey O’Donnell 4, Brady Sauerbrei 3, Brody Stark 2.