Students from the Wapsie Valley FFA enjoyed presenting, showing, and helping out at the Buchanan and Bremer county fairs this summer during various events.
Buchanan’s fair was held July 1 through 7 in Independence, while Bremer held theirs July 28 through Aug. 3 in Waverly. If you attended either of the fairs, you could find FFA members helping escort queen candidates, working in the Cattlemen’s booths, Grandstand Concessions, FFA Tenderloin Meal, Pedal Pull, or caring for and showing their livestock.
We had three of our own students run for Fair Queen between both counties. From Buchanan, Lydia Martins and Kaylee Kleitsch went through the interview process while Bremer had Anna Richards and Britney Shover running. Lydia Martins was awarded Princess from Buchanan County.
There were many different members that helped out during those two weeks. Courtney Schmitz said, “Some might think working concessions for hours would be awful, but working with these great people makes time go fast!.”
Another student, Dallas Wittenburg, worked the Bremer Cattlemen’s booth every day of the week this year. When asked why, he said, “Cattlemen’s was a fun, fast paced environment. We got the opportunity to work with many nice people and it was a great way to volunteer and serve hundreds in the community. The Cattlemen’s Association was very appreciative of the extra help during lunch hour when it got busy,”
Huge thank-you to everyone that volunteered their time and effort to make the fairs run as smoothly as possible.
Results of the livestock shows are listed below.
Buchanan Beef Show
Bryce Kleitsch: Continential Cow/Calf Pairs — Blue; Crossbred Steers — Blue
Buchanan Dairy Show
Reily Richards: Holstein Intermediate Calf — Reserve Champion
Hannah Miller: Holstein Senior Calf — Reserve Champion
Anna Richards: Holstein Junior Yearling — Champion
Buchanan Swine Show
Lydia Martins: Breeding Gilts — Reserve; Gilt — Blue(2); Barrow — Blue; Pen of Two — Blue
Buchanan Horse Show
Katie Mortenson: Halter — Champion; Three Year Old and Older Mare — Champion; Sr Barrels — Champion; Sr Texas Flag Race — Champion; Sr Speed Race — Champion; Sr Poles — Champion; Sr Keyhole — Champion; Trail Class — Blue; Sr Western Pleasure — Champion
Buchanan Meat Goat Show
Lydia Martins: Full Blood, 12-24 Months, Never Freshened — Champion; Full Blood, 4 Years and Older — Champion; Percentage/Commercial, 0-6 Months — Blue; Pen of Two Breeding Stock, Commercial — Reserve Champion; Senior Showman — Champion
Bremer Beef Show
John Ebaugh: Champion Rate of Gain; Dairy Market Steers — Blue; Scramble Calf — Blue; Bremer County Born and Raised — Blue
Julia LaRue: Dairy Market Steers — Blue; Bremer County Born and Raised Steers — Blue; Market Beef Heifers (All Breeds) — Blue
Karrisa Michael: Scramble Calf — Blue; Bremer County Born and Raised Steers — Blue
Britney Shover: Bremer County Born and Raised Steers — Blue; Shorthorn Plus Breeding Heifer — Blue; Feeder Heifer Calves (All Breeds) — Blue; Feeder Steer Class — Blue
Bremer Dairy Show
Luke Koepke: Breed Junior Champion, Jersey; Jersey — Blue
Bremer Poultry Show
Julia LaRue: Brown Egg Layers — Red; Brown Egg Layers — Champion; American Hen — Champion Overall
Karissa Michael: Miscellaneous Cockerel — Blue; Asiatic Hen — Red
Britney Shover: Bantam Old Drake — Blue(2); Young Drake Heavyweight — Blue(2); Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged Rooster — Red; Old Drake Medium Weight — Blue; Old Duck Heavyweight — Blue(2); Bantam Single Combed Clean Legged Hen — Blue; Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship