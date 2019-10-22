Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This year, there were over three hundred and fifty FFA members from across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin from twenty seven different schools attending the Iowa Dairy Expo. This is an annual event located at the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation in Calmar. Here, competitors get the hands-on chance to judge animals and learn more about the dairy industry. Wapsie FFA is proud to say that it sent twenty eight students who were entered in a total of six different contests. All of the Wapsie competitors, classes, and the results are listed below. Great job to everyone who participated!

Keegon Brown – Non Reasons 1

Kathryn Garlow – Non Reasons 1

Emily Heineman – Non Reasons 1

Clayton Hershey – Non Reasons 1

Austin Hesse – Non Reasons 2 – Fourth Place Individual Overall – Eighth Place Team Overall

Leah Huebner – Non Reasons 2 – Eighth Place Team Overall

Anthony Jacque – Non Reasons 2 – Eighth Place Team Overall

Cannon Joerger – Non Reasons 2 – Eighth Place Team Overall

Sydney Matthias – Non Reasons 3 – Third Place Individual Overall, Fourth Place Team Overall

Isabella Ryherd – Non Reasons 3 – Fourth Place Team Overall

Cole Snyder – Non Reasons 3 – Fourth Place Team Overall

Elle Voy – Non Reasons 3 – Fourth Place Team Overall

Brok Grober – Judging Foods 1

Jayden Wagner – Judging Foods 1

Treasa Wilcox – Judging Foods 1

Bodie Turner – Judging Foods 1

Luke Best – Judging Foods 2

Kaden Brady – Judging Foods 2

Caden Foelske – Judging Foods 2

Laikin Foelske – Judging Foods 2

Tyce Hagenow – Reasons 1

Maggie Burgett – Reasons 1

Quincy Zuck – Reasons 1

Elijah Zuck – Reasons 1

Luke Koepke – Reasons 2

Kylee Bartz – Reasons 2

Devon Degroote – Reasons 2

Hunter Fuller – Reasons 2