The Iowa State Fair, taking place Aug. 8-18, held many projects from the members of Wapsie Valley FFA this year.
We had six students bring their livestock and photos down to Des Moines, and all did very well. These students have been working hard on these projects for months, and we want to thank them for representing our chapter so well.
Not only did Wapsie Valley FFA have members exhibiting, but there were also many that made the trip to volunteer. On Sunday, Aug. 11, you could find students at the Agricultural Demonstration Booth teaching people about different types of soils and what their uses are in a fun, interactive way. This interactive presentation received second place for Agricultural Demonstrations this year.
On Thursday, Aug. 15, we had a group working in the FFA building, selling merchandise for Foundation Sales.
STATE FAIR RESULTS:
Photography
Lydia Martins exhibited four photos in the following categories: two in Landscape Outside Iowa, Theme Class and Agricultural Photo Essay. She received second Overall in the category of Photo Essay.
Brittany Shover exhibited four photos in the following categories: two in Color, one in Black & White, and one in Animals, Birds, and Wildlife.
Swine
Lydia Martin exhibited breeding and market swine, receiving blue ribbons.
Equine
Katie Mortenson exhibited her three horses in the following events: Barrel Racing, Flag Race, Pole Bending, Western Type Horse — Broodmares, Western Type Horse — Age Geldings, Senior Western Pleasure and Showmanship.
Megan Lahmann exhibited her two horses in the following events: Western Type Horse — 1 year olds, Large Aged Ponies and English Pleasure.
Dairy Cattle
Luke Koepke exhibited the following animals: Jersey Winter Yearling, Jersey Sr. Yearling and two Jersey Sr. Calves.
Reily Richards exhibited a Holstein Jr. Yearling.