Before he entered the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race, Andrew Yang wasn’t very well known.
Now, with less than seven weeks before the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses Feb. 3, the upstate-New York-born first-generation Taiwanese-American entrepreneur believes he is on the cusp of being a contender to face President Donald Trump in November.
During an interfaith town hall meeting Friday in McCaskey Lyceum on the Wartburg College campus, Yang told the half-full auditorium that he is in the top five of the Democratic field. An NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Friday showed him at 5% nationally among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters questioned between Dec. 9 and 11.
In a one-on-one interview on the campaign bus going to a Moms for Yang event in Cedar Falls, the candidate felt his campaign’s pace was “tremendous.”
“We’re growing and growing where other campaigns are, frankly, shrinking or even dropping,” he said. “We’re going to peak at the right time when the voting starts.”
The latest poll puts Yang in sixth place among all Democratic candidates in the Real Clear Politics averages with 3.4%, but in fifth place among those actively campaigning in Iowa. Recent entrant in the race, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is ahead of Yang with 4.9% nationally, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is fourth with 9.4%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is third with 16.1%, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is second with 19.4%, and former Vice President Joe Biden leads with 27.3%.
Bloomberg is not campaigning in the early primary states, including Iowa, and is instead focusing on those that vote on Super Tuesday, March 3.
There are “three tickets out of Iowa,” as suggested by former long-time political columnist David Yepsen of the Des Moines Register. Yang believes his campaign is going to exceed conventional wisdom to get one of those proverbial passes.
“I think that a lot of the number of tickets in Iowa depends upon what your relative strength is in New Hampshire,” he said, referring to the first primary held Feb. 11. “As long as we meet our plan and outperform expectations, we’re going to be doing great.”
He said that his support is “incredible.”
“The fact that people… see in our campaign the ability to uplift Americans around the country, and that we have a chance to make that real and make that happen really, really quickly is awesome,” Yang said.
“When I started this campaign, I was almost completely unknown. And now, being fifth in national polls, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come and how quickly, and we’re going to keep on growing when the voting starts.”
During the town hall, which was moderated by Washington, D.C., pastor the Rev. Wendy Hamilton and also featured the Rev. Adam Starrett, pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union, Yang told the audience how his parents were not religious, but his extended family was.
“As a young boy, I had this instinctive faith in something bigger than us — God, a higher power — and many of my relatives were Christian,” he said. “My parents never talked about their own faith or beliefs.”
He said he became active in church when he met a Christian girl while at college, and he added that he had an attraction to faith communities. He later met his wife, Evelyn, who joined him at the Cedar Falls event, and they attended church services regularly together.
“I see the impact that it has on (my sons) and having them ask questions about God and Jesus,” Yang continued. “It’s a source of real strength and joy for me and the family, though I would say that my own journey is still in progress.”
Born in 1975, Yang studied economics at Brown University and law at Columbia University, getting his degree at the latter in 1999. He left the legal field in 2000 and launched an internet domain during the dot-com boom and worked at several start-up before Manhattan Prep named him CEO in 2006.
Yang left the school, later known as Kaplan University, in 2011 and married Evelyn. That same year, he founded Venture for America, a non-profit that was organized to help create jobs in struggling areas. Then between 2012 and 2015, President Barack Obama recognized Yang with multiple awards for his non-profit work. He began his campaign in 2017, recognizing the threat of automation on jobs.
To the audience at Wartburg and to this writer on the bus, Yang talked about how one of his signature campaign proposals that stemmed from that forecast, Universal Basic Income (UBI), actually was championed by faith leaders including the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the spearhead of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
In Yang’s plan, which is also known as the “Freedom Dividend,” would guarantee a $1,000-per-month payment to all adults over age 18. He said that it is similar to what is done in Alaska, which is backed by oil revenues there.
“What I’m telling people in Iowa and people around the country, technology is the oil of the 21st century,” he said. “What they’re doing in Alaska with oil money, we can do with technology money.
“If you take a closer look, Alaska is a deep-red, conservative state, and it was passed by a Republican governor. This is a pro-trickle-up idea that both parties can get behind.”
He said this approach one of common sense.
“People who are living paycheck-to-paycheck — and 70% of us are — if you put a thousand bucks into their hands each month, that money is going to go right back into the local Main Street businesses and car repairs, day care expenses,” Yang said, “and it’s going to create more vitality in our communities, right where we live.”
Yang touched on two developments that broke on Friday — the approval by the House Judiciary Committee of two articles of impeachment against President Trump and the agreement in principle of a trade deal with China.
Yang favored the president’s impeachment as “the right thing to do,” but it could be a distraction.
“Unless you have 20 Republican senators cross party lines, where there is no indication (of that happening), then Donald Trump two months from now will be talking about he was completely exonerated, and it was all a ‘which hunt,’” he said. “During that time, Democrats will not be making a case for a positive vision for the country that we can all be excited about.”
On the trade deal, Yang was pleased that there has been “some degree of rationality” has entered the conversation between the U.S. and China.
“Right now, here in Iowa, the farmers and producers here are being punished for things that they have absolutely nothing to do with, which is the Chinese piracy of intellectual property,” he said. “I’m glad that some common sense is returning.”