The City of Waverly will be extending their days of operation at the Yard Waste Site.
The Yard Waste Site will remain open for operation through Saturday, Dec. 7. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Yard Waste Site will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29 but will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Curbside bagged leaf collection will still be available on a call-in basis through Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Leaves and yard waste must be placed in biodegradable bags (available for purchase at local retailers). Bags need to be prelabeled as biodegradable or yard waste bags. Leaves and yard waste in the regular black or green plastic leaf bags will not be picked up. Each bag or bundle is to weigh no more than 50 pounds. You may call (319) 352-6247 to schedule your bags of leaves to be picked up. Biodegradable bags are required.