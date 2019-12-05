As Christians, we are the People of Light. If that is so, and that is what the scripture says, then how are we carrying that light to the world?
The Christmas season is an extremely stressful time for many people. Youth, young adults and those of wisdom (commonly called the elderly) are most at risk for not being able to see the light of the risen Lord or any light at all.
Because the light is turned off for so many due to stress or physical condition or memories of loved ones no longer with them, they tend to fall into depression. That depression can result in many actions that only tend to exacerbate the already serious mental and spiritual condition.
We, at Trinity UMC, are taking action on one of the major problems that results from not being able to see the light of hope. This Christmas, holiday, Advent season, we are launching an all-out community financial campaign to help fund two of the organizations that help prevent suicide in Bremer County. Both organizations are 501©(3) non-profit groups.
Foundation 2 holds the contract for Bremer County for acute suicide prevention. The Suicide Hotline (800-332-4224) is answered by Foundation 2 and, if needed, teams are dispatched to the site of the call to provide assistance and care. Last year, Foundation 2 took 280 calls from our area that qualified as acute and immediate concern.
ThreeHouse is located on campus at UNI. It is the Cooperative Campus Ministry for several Christian organizations and is coordinated by the Wesley Foundation at UNI.
ThreeHouse is a safe haven for young adults both on the UNI campus and for young adults from the area. Their function in suicide prevention is both acute and educational. ThreeHouse provides “safe harbor” for those in crisis and also provides training for university students and others to go into the world to help with this severe problem.
One hundred percent of our Christmas Eve candlelight services offerings will be split between these two organizations. Donations can be sent to Trinity UMC, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677 or put in the offering plate at any of our Christmas Eve services, which will be at 5, 9 and 11 p.m.
We are praying that we will raise $50,000. We need your help. You are the light.