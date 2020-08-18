Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Champion honors were awarded Aug. 7 and 8 in the Youth Dairy Show at the 2020 Fair Special Edition: Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show.

Supreme FFA Exhibitor was awarded to Dakota Sawyer of Laurel.

Additional results below:

AYRSHIRE

Jr. Champion: Dana Sickles, Iowa County

Jr. Res. Champion: Garrett Lovstuen, Decorah FFA (Decorah)

Sr. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County

Sr. Res. Champion: Kyrnan Liske-Rochholz, Scott County

Grand Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County

Res. Grand Champion: Kyrnan Liske-Rochholz, Scott County

BROWN SWISS

Jr. Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)

Jr. Res. Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)

Sr. Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)

Sr. Res. Champion: Kiele Eberling, Allamakee County

Grand Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)

Res. Grand Champion: Kiele Eberling, Allamakee County

MILKING SHORTHORN

Jr. Champion: Abbi Gahring, Iowa County

Jr. Res. Champion: Jordan Kuhn, Fayette County

Sr. Champion: Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson, Fayette County

Sr. Res. Champion: Jordan Kuhn, Fayette County

Grand Champion: Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson, Fayette County

Res. Grand Champion: Jordan Kuhn, Fayette County

GUERNSEY

Jr. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County

Jr. Res. Champion: JJ Eilers, Linn County

Sr. Champion: Dana Sickles, Iowa County

Sr. Res. Champion: Raegan Kime, Turkey Valley FFA (Waucoma)

Grand Champion: Dana Sickles, Iowa County

Res. Grand Champion: Raegan Kime, Turkey Valley FFA (Waucoma)

JERSEY

Jr. Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)

Jr. Res. Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)

Sr. Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)

Sr. Res. Champion: Cody Koepke, Bremer County

Grand Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)

Res. Grand Champion: Cody Koepke, Bremer County

HOLSTEIN

Jr. Champion: Grayson Gahring, Iowa County

Jr. Res. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County

Sr. Champion: Logan Baldock, Mahaska County

Sr. Res. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County

Grand Champion: Logan Baldock, Mahaska County

Res. Grand Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County

The Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in the state of Iowa and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. Because of safety and health concerns, the 2020 Iowa State Fair has been postponed until August 12-22, 2021. In the meantime, smaller activities include weekend food events, livestock shows and other activities as allowed. For more information, visit www.iowastatefair.org.

