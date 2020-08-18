DES MOINES – Champion honors were awarded Aug. 7 and 8 in the Youth Dairy Show at the 2020 Fair Special Edition: Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show.
Supreme FFA Exhibitor was awarded to Dakota Sawyer of Laurel.
Additional results below:
AYRSHIRE
Jr. Champion: Dana Sickles, Iowa County
Jr. Res. Champion: Garrett Lovstuen, Decorah FFA (Decorah)
Sr. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County
Sr. Res. Champion: Kyrnan Liske-Rochholz, Scott County
Grand Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County
Res. Grand Champion: Kyrnan Liske-Rochholz, Scott County
BROWN SWISS
Jr. Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)
Jr. Res. Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)
Sr. Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)
Sr. Res. Champion: Kiele Eberling, Allamakee County
Grand Champion: Matthew Appler, North Fayette Valley FFA (Clermont)
Res. Grand Champion: Kiele Eberling, Allamakee County
MILKING SHORTHORN
Jr. Champion: Abbi Gahring, Iowa County
Jr. Res. Champion: Jordan Kuhn, Fayette County
Sr. Champion: Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson, Fayette County
Sr. Res. Champion: Jordan Kuhn, Fayette County
Grand Champion: Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson, Fayette County
Res. Grand Champion: Jordan Kuhn, Fayette County
GUERNSEY
Jr. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County
Jr. Res. Champion: JJ Eilers, Linn County
Sr. Champion: Dana Sickles, Iowa County
Sr. Res. Champion: Raegan Kime, Turkey Valley FFA (Waucoma)
Grand Champion: Dana Sickles, Iowa County
Res. Grand Champion: Raegan Kime, Turkey Valley FFA (Waucoma)
JERSEY
Jr. Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)
Jr. Res. Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)
Sr. Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)
Sr. Res. Champion: Cody Koepke, Bremer County
Grand Champion: Dakota Sawyer, East Marshall FFA (Laurel)
Res. Grand Champion: Cody Koepke, Bremer County
HOLSTEIN
Jr. Champion: Grayson Gahring, Iowa County
Jr. Res. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County
Sr. Champion: Logan Baldock, Mahaska County
Sr. Res. Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County
Grand Champion: Logan Baldock, Mahaska County
Res. Grand Champion: Madison Sickles, Iowa County
