Waverly-Shell Rock senior Paul Zelle was recognized as one of five top students in Northeast Iowa as part of the Academic All-State team, which was announced Monday.
Zelle joins Elizabeth Stone of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Krisha Keeran of Cedar Falls, Alex Lonning of Dubuque Hempstead and Danielle Lundtvedt of Decorah as the region’s best students.
Zelle is ranked tops in the Go-Hawk Class of 2020 with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average with an ACT score of 35. He is planning to attend Wartburg College in the fall to major in Computer Science and Physics.
The Register took 242 nominees from across the state and named 10 to the all-state team. They are Savannah Zhou, of Linn-Mar, Fez Zafar, of Des Moines Roosevelt, Elena Sierra, of Waukee, Mira Kumar, of Iowa City High, Matthew Ding, of Johnston, Calvin Aberg, of Forest City, Dylan Mack, of Columbus Catholic of Waterloo, Owen Perrin, of Carroll, Jaeda Wilson, of Glenwood, and James Mendenhall, of Westwood.