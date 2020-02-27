Many who identify themselves as Christians, gather on the first day of the week for what they call “Worship Services.” To worship is to show reverence, respect, awe, adoration for an object, person, or some spiritual entity.
Christians direct their worship to a God they believe loves them so much that God became ‘human’ in the person of Jesus whose death was a sacrifice which redeemed sinful humanity, and that all who “believe” in him will be forgiven in their earthly lives and be raised to life in heaven after death.
For almost 2,000 years, Christians have gathered on Sundays to confess their sinfulness, to profess their faith, to sings hymns of praise, to read a portion of the Bible, perhaps to carry out some religious ritual and offer their prayers. They would leave the service comforted that God loves them for their devotion, that God would be with them in the trials of daily life and that they would be raised to eternal life after their death.
History tells us that while individual lives may have been changed, societies, economic systems and governing principles show little change over the centuries. How is it that millions of religious individuals gathering for worship of their spiritual leader have had so little effect on society at large?
I am reminded of the Old Testament prophet, Amos. Israel’s religious system was functioning well. It’s worship services were carried out faithfully, human interactions were a mess. Amos’ message was decisive. [Amos 5:23.24] “Take away from me the noise of your songs, to the melody of your harps I will not listen. But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”
The Church has neglected the ministry of Jesus. His mission was “to model God’s kingdom on earth.” He taught, and demonstrated with his compassion for others, how humans were to live on earth. Jesus, a human like us, yielded his life to guidance by the divine spirit that permeates the universe and shared loving fellowship and care for people who were rejected and neglected by society. He challenged the injustices of political and religious systems and called for justice for all.
Jesus calls people to “Follow him.” Jesus’ life radiated love and while Christians may be encouraged to love others, love for others seldom develops in response to suggestions or commands to love. How can we be equipped to love others and work for economic and social justice for all?
Our weekly gathering would serve us better if rather than using the gathering for worship, we used the opportunity to renew our calling, to challenge our self-centered pride, and to open ourselves to the spiritual energy which equips us to follow Jesus. We could accomplish this with “faith [understood as trust] formation” guided by scripture, meditation, singing, and sharing. I think “God” would be pleased and would view our activity as worship.