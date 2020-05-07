In my last article I shared how the traditional worship liturgy which encourages worship of God has created in me a desire for a more contemplative faith building experience which leads to actually following Jesus.
I learned about church doctrine early in life, my theological education emphasized doctrine, and this approach colored my ministry. However, my life experiences and my studies have led to new insights in my understanding of the person of Jesus and what it means to be a follower of Jesus. [The emphasis on church doctrine had restricted this development.]
As I reflected on this I was drawn back to experiences in younger years and decided that this idea of following Jesus was not only a recent emphasis, but was part of a passion during a critical development stage of my youth.
After my confirmation in 1939, I was a participant in St. Paul’s youth program known as Luther League. I was part of the ‘baby boom’ generation that followed WWI. There were a lot of us and we met two times each month for social activities and devotional studies.
We were soon in WWII with the entire society mobilized for the war effort. The church and Luther League became by social and religious focus. Since I stayed at home while attending Wartburg College, I was active in Luther League for 10 years and this was a formative time in my life.
Each Spring and Fall, we had a Luther League Rally with neighboring congregations. Youth would worship with the host congregation, we would be invited to have dinner with a host family and then have an afternoon gathering which would lead to a banquet in the evening. I have shared all this background because of what still moves me emotionally when I think about it — it is the group singing. It was energizing.
Spontaneous sing would also break out as we waited to be served or were finished eating. We sang a lot of silly songs, but it was the religious songs we sang then and throughout the years on which I now reflect. They were not about “church doctrine.” Yes, we knew church doctrine and accepted it without really thinking about it. But the songs were about “following Jesus.”
These songs gave emotional energy and had a vital impact on what became my life’s occupation as a Lutheran pastor. My current desire for contemplative experiences to equip one for following Jesus is not really anything new. That’s what motivated me in my youth. I share with you the words of several of the songs we sang.
Living for Jesus a life that is true, Striving to please him in all that I do. Yielding allegiance glad hearted and free, This is the pathway of blessing for me. O Jesus, Lord and Savior, I give my self to Thee for Thou, in Thy compassion Didst give Thyself for me. I own no other Master. My heart shall be Thy throne. My life I give henceforth to live, O Christ, for Thee alone.
I have decided to follow Jesus, I have decided to follow Jesus, I have decided to follow Jesus. No turning back, No turning back. 2: The world behind me, the cross before me. 3: Tho’ none go with me, I still will follow. [Each followed by refrain “No turning back, No turning back.
The spiritual energy of these songs still inspire me as I find myself “singing” them in the hallways of my memories.
There were other songs of invitation to follow the pattern of Jesus’ love for all humans, especially those in dire need, but I know I am writing my experience and each faith journey is unique. I recently discovered a hymn in our church Worship book.
Take, oh, take me as I am, summon out what I shall be, set your seal upon my heart and live in me. [This is to be repeated a number of times]
Following Jesus is more than a rational decision. It is the result of tuning in to the spiritual energy which pulsates throughout all of creation. In these times of physical isolation, I invite you to focus on nature. It could be a colony of aunts, an animal or some landscape. Or just close your eyes and enjoy the ‘view’ in your mind.
Let go of all other thoughts and find yourself at one with the mysterious energy which pulsates through all that exists — the mystery we call “God.” May you be energized to follow Jesus’ call for a life of compassion and justice for all humans, and a passion to nurture the earth which is our home and sustains us.