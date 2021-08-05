Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, and Peace Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, will celebrate the Installation of Vicar Mark Zieroth at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, during the Divine Service at Our Redeemer Lutheran, 904 Bluff St., Cedar Falls.
Vicar Zieroth’s father, the Rev. Dr. Gary Zieroth, pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly Dean of Students and Vicarage Director at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, will deliver the sermon.
Vicar Zieroth is studying for the Holy Ministry at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, and has been assigned vicarage duties at Our Redeemer and Peace Lutheran Churches during 2021-21. He graduated from Concordia University–Wisconsin in 2019 with a degree in Theological Languages and a minor in Philosophy. Vicar Zieroth is married to Taylor. She also is a 2019 graduate of Concordia University–Wisconsin degree in Education with a certification in Classical Education.
A reception welcoming Vicar Zieroth and wife, Taylor, will be held immediately following the service.