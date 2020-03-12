Domino’s is hosting a “dough raiser” this week to raise much-needed funds for Mo, the newest member of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the new K-9 unit. The fundraiser, which runs from March 17-19, 2020, will help alleviate associated costs including, training, equipment and other operations.
Mo will assist Bremer County Sheriff’s Office through officer safety, public relations in schools and the community, locating missing persons, and more.
For each extra-large one-topping Hand Tossed pizza (delivery or carryout) ordered for $12.99, the Waverly Domino’s will donate $5 toward the K-9 unit fund.
“The team at Domino’s is thrilled to welcome Mo to our community,” said John Wiechmann, Waverly Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope our entire community will come out to Domino’s and show their support for our local Sheriff’s Office.”
Waverly Domino’s is open for delivery and pickup on Sunday through Thursday at 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Customers can call the Waverly Domino’s order online by visiting dominos.com or calling 319-483-9444.