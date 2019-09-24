MercyOne is pleased to welcome Sabrina Zionts, CNM, to the MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN. She is a certified nurse midwife who joined MercyOne Medical Group at the end of August.
As a past student nurse midwife at MercyOne, Zionts is excited to officially join the organization. “I was so impressed by the level of care and was inspired by the providers’ commitment to their patients, so I knew I wanted to be part of this practice,” she says.
Zionts received her Bachelor of Arts from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 2016 and her Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse-Midwifery/Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner from Yale School of Nursing in Orange, Connecticut, in 2019.
Zionts is originally from Chicago and currently lives in Cedar Falls. She enjoys reading, hiking, drinking coffee and playing roller derby.
You will find Zionts at MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN, 432 King Drive. Call 319-272-8200 to schedule an appointment.