Union volleyball added wins of 2A fifteenth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg and 3A ninth-ranked Independence to their resume on Thursday, but also a new school record to their books as senior Belle Weber broke the all-time kills record against A-P.
For four years, the record stood at 1,632 kills by now University of Northern track athlete Megan Hudson, who helped lead the Knights to the State finals in 2016. Weber came into the program the next year, starting as a freshman and has been the Knights season leader in kills each of her seasons, including the current season.
“Belle has been so solid for us over the past four season,” coach Brian Jesse said. “Even as a freshman, she had great arm speed and is pretty explosive. Now as a senior, she’s raised her game. Belle sees the court so much better, allowing her to know where to put the ball. She’ll always have that snap behind the ball.”
Going into her senior season, Weber had 1,318 career kills. Jesse knew it would be very possible for Weber to string together just over 300 kills as the Knights’s number one option offensively. Throughout the first month of their delayed season, Weber continued to keep her mind focused on the team success. Even after achieving the record with a sweep of the Falcons, the Dysart native’s mind was on her friends and teammates.
“I have my team to thank for all of this,” Weber said. “This group of girls has played together over the past couple of years. I can’t break a record like this without Allie [Driscol] as an awesome setter and Sophie [Winkelpleck] as an awesome passer. I’ve played with these girls since middle school. Everyone that’s played varsity with me has been awesome. To break a record over someone I looked up to as a player in Megan Hudson is amazing.”
Add that with a quality win over A-P (25-10,25-20, 25-22) and the coaching staff felt they had a successful night as the Knights sit at 5-0 in the NICL East. Weber’s record-breaking kill was one of 18 in the sweep, the senior also adding seven digs on the night. Winkelpeck had 10 digs and Driscol 36 assists in the win.
“We don’t see many teams as big as A-P and they are definitely an improved team,” Jesse said. “We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state. Everyone in our division is ranked right now. It’s a dogfight with each match, and that makes us a better team when we face competition like that.”
However, Union will compete in Class 3A when regionals come around later this month. The Knights are the only 3A team in the NICL East this season. Facing competition at that level was necessary, so Union invited 3A ninth-ranked Independence to participate in a triangular on Thursday. The Mustangs defeated A-P 2-1 and ended the night with the two 3A squads facing off for a best of three.
“We knew they had lost some dates and at this point of the season, we were looking for a quality team to play,” Jesse said. “We wanted a great match.”
The Knights got a quality match as both sets came down to the wire 28-26 and 27-25 in favor of Union. Weber led the Knights with 21 kills, nine digs and went eight of eight serving with two aces. Winkelpleck had 13 digs and Driscol 31 assists.
“That was great competition for us,” Jesse said. “Independence played scrappy defense. It wasn’t our best match, but we were able to get it done when we needed to. We have to continue maintaining leads when we have them.”
The Knights went 4-2 and reached the championship match in tournament play at Waverly-Shell Rock this weekend. Union will continue NICL East play with Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday and Dike-New Hartford on Thursday.