After helping Union tennis compete in its first-ever State team tournament this season, junior Alexa and senior Belle Weber had one more competition together as the sister competed in the State Doubles Tournament on June 2 and 3 at Brynes Park in Waterloo, finishing seventh overall.
“It was exciting just to be the first double from Union to make it,” Belle said. “We had a tough regional competition and our final match was against a team from Columbus, which is a powerhouse program. To beat them with my sister and make it to State, that was exciting.”
16 doubles competed at State, with the top four seeded. The Webers were outside the top four and drew a matchup with Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez of Red Oak, defeating their opponents and moving on in the bracket. They faced the number one team in Fairfield’s Yana Gaskell and Nellie Higdon, losing the match and sending them to the backside of the bracket.
“It was an intense match for everyone,” Alexa said. “It was a really good test for Belle and I for the rest of the tournament. We learned a lot from that match.”
The Webers stayed alive with a win over Elli Hanson and Sophia Butler of Spirit Lake/Okoboji, advancing to the second day of the doubles with fifth place still possible. They drew the number four seed in St. Albert’s Landry Miller & Allison Narmi and lose in two sets, pushing them into the seventh place match against a familiar opponent in Morgan Brauer and Cady Peterson of Decorah. The Webers had lost to the Decorah doubles partners earlier in the year, but finished off their season with a 2-0 win to finish their season as sisters.
“It was really amazing to finish this season with Belle,” Alexa said. “We both wanted to go out on the season with a good note and I feel this win did that for us. I’ll miss playing with her next year.”
Belle picked up tennis her sophomore year alongside Alexa’s freshman year in 2019 and the sister duo quickly became Union’s top two in meets this season as well as the number one doubles team for the Knights. The older Weber will head off to Missouri State to play beach volleyball for the Bears while Alexa plans to return next season to compete for a NICL conference title and return to State.
“I’m hoping this year’s success encourages students to go out for tennis,” Belle said. “I really think this season showed that if you work hard at something, you can succeed.”