Webinar to discuss options for carcass disposal for pork producers

AMES – Over the last couple weeks, several pork processing plants have either been shut down or have reduced processing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While the processing plants are focusing on getting themselves running again, pork producers are faced with near-term critical problems needing attention now.
In the current situation, pork slaughter capacity has become a limiting resource; and pork producers may be faced with an unfortunate situation of having to destroy what they have cared for and raised.
A webinar for the pork industry has been scheduled to understand potential options for emergency disposal of animal tissue for April 29 at 8 a.m. Six topics will be discussed:
• Environmentally sound disposal options.
• How compost works.
• Above-ground burial.
• Carbon feedstocks (types and amounts).
• Windrow construction (space requirements, design and layout).
• Windrow management and troubleshooting.
Presenting during the webinar will be Mark Hutchinson, extension educator with the University of Maine; Gary Flory, agricultural program manager with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality; and Craig Williams, dairy team educator with Penn State Extension. There will also be opportunities to ask questions of presenters.
Interested participants must pre-register. Viewing details will be sent to the registered participants prior to the webinar. To pre-register, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdEr5cU0n7YOcZ5sxwNwhPu4Lqn9BKWSnrgp0HPnOSzn1DrAQ/viewform
The webinar is being sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.