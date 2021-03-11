Vinton-Shellsburg’s Geordyn Webster will be back in a pool next year as the senior signed with Iowa Central Community College on Thursday to continue her swimming career as a Triton.
“I’m super pumped to be signing with Iowa Central and to continue swimming,” Webster said. “It’s exciting to think about what I’ll be able to do with another team and continue to improve.”
Webster chose Iowa Central to commit to two more years of the sport, rather than a four year college. She will also be joining the National Guard and plans to balance athletics, school and training over the next couple of years before focusing more on the National Guard upon graduation.
“What pushed my decision for Iowa Central was the quality of the team and their performance,” Webster said. “I really liked the atmosphere when I visited there. I thought the facilities were nice and overall enjoyed the campus.”
During her four year with Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming, Webster has qualified for State four times and broken school records in the Medley Relay and 400 Freestyle. Webster closed out her senior season by qualifying for State in the Medley and 200 Freestyle alongside her teammates back in November. The choice to swim in college had been on her mind in recent years.
“My dad and I had talked about it a lot and I was wanting to spend money on it,” Webster said. “I feel like doing a sport will help me get through college easier than not competing in a sport.”
Webster has not selected a major at Iowa Central, but plans to become a firefighter one day and focus her National Guard training on fire control. She plans to compete in the 50 Freestyle and the Medley relay with the Triton swim team.
“I give a lot of credit to my coach, Ashley Hesson, for being there for me over the last four years,” Webster said. “When I was in middle school, my dad was the high school swim coach and I was really excited to be coached by him in high school. He resigned before I got into high school, so I was sad about that. Ashley was a game changer for me and helped me improve in so many ways.”
The feeling is mutual for Hesson, who has gotten to know Webster “in and out of the pool” over the years. She noted Webster’s competitive nature will drive her to develop as a swimmer and believes that will rub off on her future teammates, much like it did with her high school teammates.
“Iowa Central is getting a really good swimmer, but also a teammate that will push everyone around her to be better,” Hesson said. “I'm looking forward to seeing what she can continue to do in the next few years as a swimmer and as a person in general.
Webster is the daughter of Mike and Steph Dominick and Jessie Dominick. Outside of swimming, she has been involved in softball, wrestling, track and Fellow of Christian Athletes.