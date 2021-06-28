AMES, Iowa – The science of weed control will be the focus of a special field day to be held July 8 at Iowa State University’s Curtiss Farm.
Weed Science Field Day is a first-year event organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The day will include an update on corn and soybean herbicide programs, herbicide resistance screening, cereal rye termination and demonstrations of harvest weed control methods including chaff lining and a seed destructor.
“We will highlight some of the research that we are doing for managing herbicide-resistant weeds here in Iowa, and we will show how chaff liner and weed seed destructor work,” said Prashant Jha, associate professor and extension weed specialist at Iowa State University.
Although herbicide remains the most popular option for weed control, Prashant said the field day will also show participants some integrated weed management strategies, such as using cover crops, cover crop termination timing and mechanical weed control technologies such as weed seed destructors.
The event is intended for crop producers, crop consultants and others involved with the crop industry. Several graduate students also will be on hand to help lead the discussion and answer questions.
The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and includes a complimentary lunch at noon. The afternoon will feature self-led tours of herbicide evaluation plots.
The Iowa State University Extension Weed Science program, led by Prashant Jha, conducts between 80-100 herbicide evaluation and weed control trials each year, evaluating new and existing herbicides for weed control in corn and soybean.
The chaff lining and weed seed destructor displays will showcase some of the emerging non-chemical methods of controlling herbicide-resistant weeds in Iowa corn and soybeans.
Iowa State’s Curtiss Farm is located at 2219 State Ave., Ames.
Registration is free but should be completed by June 30 to help with the lunch count. Register by contacting Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at 319-331-0058, or mjanders@iastate.edu.