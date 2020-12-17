Benton senior defensive end Ethan Weirather is moving on step closer to his goal of playing Division I football as he signed with JUCO powerhouse Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday.
“It’s a great feeling knowing I’m moving on to the next chapter,” Weirather said. “I know the work is far from over. I still have a lot to accomplish over these next four years and Iowa Western is a great place to start.”
Iowa Western, 2012 NJCAA National Champions, have produced eight conference titles and numerous Division I football athletes over the years. This success drew Weirather in as he hopes to one day earn a scholarship to a Division I school. He enjoyed touring the facilities this fall.
“Coach Terry over there is a D-line coach and a majority of those guys who move on to D-1 schools are on the defensive line. Everyone there is invested in getting better. I feel it’s the perfect place for me to be.”
Weirather is expected to graduate on January 8 and enroll early at Iowa Western and get in the weight room with the coaching staff for the next fall season. He will likely stay at defensive end, but doesn’t count out the idea of putting on extra weight and moving to defensive tackle. Weirather plans to study Exercise Science at Iowa Western and move on to a PT program at his next destination.
“Iowa Western’s academics are great and the coaches are always looking at our grades,” Weirather said. “It seems like there’s a competition between their sports programs with who can have the best grades, the highest overall GPA.”
But each day at Iowa Western will be an opportunity to improve and work towards earning a Division I offer. He had several Division II offers and Division I interest, but decided to bet on himself and work to earn more attention from larger programs.
“Ethan is a perfect fit for any program because he's loyal and he works his tail off,” Benton coach Kal Goodchild said. “He’s only going to get bigger, stronger and can play at this level.”
As a senior defensive end for the Bobcats this season, Weirather tallied 25 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, and had one fumble recovery. He was a team captain for Benton this season, which saw the Bobcats on the road for all eight games due to damage to the high school’s facilities.
“Ethan has been an anchor defensively for this program the last three seasons,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “He will be a hard guy to replace on the D-line, but it goes beyond the field. He sets a great example in the weight room and makes everyone better around him.”
Ethan is the son of Steven and Elaine Weirather of Newhall. Outside of football, Weirather has been involved in basketball, track and active in the community.