Weird recipe names that are crazy good

I hope everyone is dug out from the snowstorm and safe and warm. This kind of weather makes me cook up soup and chili on a regular basis. Something about a spoonful of hot, homemade soup going down that really gives you a warm hug all over.
Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, in case I forgot to mention it. I have seen it labeled the great snack-fest of the year. It’s also being called the Super Spreader because so many people travel from all over to see it, even in the midst of a pandemic. I hope if you are watching the big game with friends that you still remember some basic precautions.
The late man of the house always got a kick out of the commercials that debuted during the Super Bowl. I, too, have especially enjoyed the Clydesdales in the beer commercials. This year, the famous horses will appear, but the beer brand will not. Instead, the parent company will donate what it would have spent on commercials toward coronavirus vaccination awareness. Likewise, Planters is spending its $5 million commercial budget to help struggling businesses that have suffered due to the pandemic. Kudos to those industry giants and other like-minded groups.
Here are some recipes with memorable titles to try out on friends and family this weekend.
Rattlesnake Eggs
Prep time: 45 Min
Ingredients:
3 c shredded Monterrey jack cheese
4-5 large jalapeños seeded and chopped
2-4 Tbsp milk, half & half, or cream
½ c dry breadcrumbs
crushed red pepper to taste (use more for hotter bites)
salt & pepper to taste
cornmeal and buttermilk for coating
Directions:
1. In large bowl, combine cheese, chopped peppers, milk, and breadcrumbs. Mix well by hand, then form small egg shapes.
2. Roll the “eggs” in mixture of cornmeal and seasonings, then dip them in buttermilk and roll them in cornmeal again.
3. Freeze for at least 30 minutes so they will stay together in hot grease.
4. Fry until golden brown (about 2 minutes). Drain and serve with ranch dressing or your favorite dip.