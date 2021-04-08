It’s been a long year filled with upheaval and change but through it all the Garrison Public Library has tried to keep its doors open.
Now those doors are wide open.
This past Monday afternoon, the library held an Open House in conjunction with the American Library Association’s National Library Week 2021: Welcome to Your Library.
Angela Dague, Garrison Public Library Director, welcomed back many returning—as well as several new—patrons to the library during the three hour event.
“With things being slow lately, we hoped [the Open House] would help people recognize that we’re open—we’ve been open,” Dague said.
As Dague spoke during the event, Easter coloring contest sheets dotted the front windows behind her and upside-down umbrellas filled with prizes were propped up on top of bookshelves throughout the library.
Door prizes to local businesses were drawn every half hour by either Dague or a member of the library board and included donations from Decker’s Hitchin’ Post, The Golden Comb, Tootsies, and Pizza Ranch.
Roughly two-dozen people of all ages stopped in during the open house, Dague said, giving her the opportunity to both check in with familiar faces around town and introduce the library to a few new ones.
“We had a new family just move to town. They moved back to Garrison from Cedar Rapids—he grew up here. They stopped by.”
To get the word out about the event, Dague—who is also city clerk—tucked flyers for the open house into last month’s utility bills.
“That hopefully got their attention,” Dague said with a smile.
In addition to the open house, Dague is currently working to make the library an official HACAP food pantry site while also gearing up for this year’s summer reading program.
“Iowa changed their summer reading program [vendor]. We now use iRead. The theme this year is ‘Reading Colors Your World’. There’s so much color.”
Dague has not determined yet if she will operate this year’s program like last year using grab-and-go bags or if she will go back to the traditional in-person offerings.
But whether in-person or through an alternative format, visiting the library is important, Dague said, and National Library Week is the perfect time for a reminder.
“Libraries are essential. We provide all sorts of opportunities and services and we’ve been able to continue doing so during the pandemic. We are here and we are part of the community.”
National Library Week was first sponsored in 1958 and is observed in libraries across America each April.