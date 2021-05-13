On May 13, 2021 at 8:21 AM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an employee caught in a roller at Wendling Quarries, 1851 61st St, Garrison IA in Benton County.
A 24-year-old male was freed by co-workers, and was transported to Virginia Gay Hospital, with significant but not life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to another facility from there.
Responding to this accident were the Garrison Fire Dept, Garrison First Responders, North Benton Ambulance, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office.