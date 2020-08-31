The trouble signs came before the full wrath of the derecho on August 10 was unleashed on Darrell and Laurie Werning’s home in rural Vinton. Laurie and their son, Dylan, were at home around noon and noted the winds beginning to pick up.
“I saw the swing set, hit the side of the garage,” Laurie said. “Then our smaller boat started flipping over. It was then we decided to go down into the basement and be on the safe side.”
The decision may have been a life-saving one for the Wernings. After moving down to the basement, Laurie could hear the wind howling and small objects hitting the house. The wind intensified and Laurie began to wonder if a tornado was forming around the building. A loud crash broke the moment and she could feel everything move. Rain came into the basement. The Wernings remained safe in the basement until they felt it was time to come out. The wall next to the steps was out of alignment and the door was jammed. With some force, the door was opened and a peculiar sight greeted her.
“A piece of steel was coming out a window and I couldn’t figure out what it could be to,” Laurie said. “I peeked out the window and it was a grain bin.”
The grain bin came from a neighbor and blew into the side of the Werning’s nearly century old farm home. Their machine shed was lost in the storm, along with trees and damage to their garage. But the most significant issue came as the house was deemed unlivable.
“The house was built in 1941 and my grandpa Arnold Werning lived in it,” Darrell said. “I can remember years back. The property has been around for almost 100 years. The adjuster condemned the house because the wind pushed out the foundation to the east, about two feet. There’s no repairing that at all.”
Darrell was at work in Cedar Rapids when the storm hit, taking shelter under his desk at Rockwell-Collins. Cedar Rapids was heavily affected by the storm and getting out of town proved extremely difficult. Upon arriving home, emotions took hold of Darrell as he witnessed the aftermath of the storm.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had to deal with a house being destroyed,” Darrell said. “It’s overwhelming. There’s a lot you need to accomplish right then and then need to think about as well.”
The family will rebuild and their next step is laying the foundation of a new house. Debris must be cleaned out and the current off-balance foundation must be dug out. Darrell has his fingers crossed a house can be ready by December 1. The family is currently with relatives as they wait for a new home.
“It’s been hard on our son, realizing we had to leave behind those memories and possessions in his room,” Laurie said. “Again, they are just possessions. You can get new ones and life goes on. We hope to make new memories in a new home.”
The Wernings are taking things “one day at a time” and appreciate Laurie’s family for hosting them. Like most, they wish for a better 2021 on the horizon.