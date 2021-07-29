West Campus will enter its 13th year as an alternative program for Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District when school resumes on August 23 and Lions Club members were able to hear about the success of the program during a presentation on Wednesday.
“When the program started in the spring of 2009, we had one teacher and nine students,” Sandy Hamilton, VSCSD Academic advisor said. “The idea had been brewing for years before then. In the fall of 2008, Ryan Davis, Aaron Hines and myself visited several different alternative programs around the eastern part of the state to see what had been successful and not been successful schools. We then wanted to design our program based on what we learned.”
Before the introduction of West Campus, adeptly named for taking up the former West Elementary, students had the local options to seek a GED or high school completion at Kirkwood Community College. After that first spring, eight of the nine students graduated from West Campus, while the ninth student graduated later in the fall.
“We’ve historically had a number of students that traditional schools do not work for them, and it wasn’t for lack of effort on the part of the teachers,” Hamilton said. “A one-size model does not fit all students. We’re a district big enough that we have to look at another option that would better fit more students’ needs.”
West Campus focuses on one-on-one and attendance for juniors and seniors. While 60 percent is considered “passing” in traditional grading systems, anything less than 75 percent at West Campus is considered “failing” and every assignment must be completed. West Campus students have four class periods a day, but shorter grading periods. Teachers help with each subject taught at West Campus.
“One of the other priorities is relationships with students and the families at West,” Hamilton said. “Because it is a smaller unit, the teachers get to know a lot about you as a student and their families. Everyone, including the student, has to agree this is the best fit for them. Otherwise, they don’t go.”
Hamilton went on to say the students and staff become “like a family” themselves, learning to cooperate together as they spend all of their day together in the classroom, lunchroom or gym activities. She also noted most students are “serious about their business,” knowing they have only so much time to catch up on classes they fell behind in and that graduation is not far off for any of them. Students may also choose to attend West Campus because of “significant social and emotional issues that made success in the traditional system with a large number of students quite difficult for them.”
“A majority of students stay at West when they arrive,” Hamilton said. “We have only had two students decide they want to go back to the main south campus. All students are eligible for extra curriculars. Like any student, they have to meet the same eligibility requirement, including passing all their classes.”
West Campus is expected to have 28 to 30 students enrolled this fall, thrice the number that first began in 2009. The school district will have two teachers working with the program this school year to meet the current need. Hamilton estimated 125-130 students have graduated from the program since its inception. Graduates of the program make up approximately 10 percent of Vinton-Shellsburg’s overall graduates and they participate in commencement each year. A majority go on to a two-year college or straight into the workforce according to Hamilton, while the minority attend a four-year college after graduation or attend a trade school.
“We have to fight against the idea that West is where the ‘troubled kids’ go,” Hamilton said. “This is not the castaway school. They come from a variety of different social groups. But they come together like a family. Sometimes they bicker. That’s going to happen seeing all the same people throughout the day. In the end, they support each other.”
Hamilton briefly discussed the potential of expanding and offering West Campus to students from neighboring school districts She noted this expansion would require more staff and resources before coming into reality.
“It’s a huge thing for me to see them succeed,” Hamilton said. “I got a note from one of the graduates saying ‘you were the only person that believed I could do this and never gave up.’ I know teachers at the high school did not give up on her. But it is a wonderful feeling our district has an option for these kids to be successful. I’ll continue to be an advocate for it.”
Hamilton took questions from the Lions Club and promoted a website developed by West Campus students for the alternative program. The school district recently updated their main site and Hamilton believed efforts are underway to link the two sites to each other. No other website had been dedicated to West Campus beforehand.