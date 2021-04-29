Students at the Vinton-Shellsburg West Campus have applied what they’ve learned in their journalism class to create the school’s first-ever website, launching on Wednesday with school administrators as guests for the big reveal.
“The students have been hard at work producing stories for our website since January,” Kristal Hofer, an educator at West Campus said. “Already we have a story on virtual snow days, one on how lifestyles have been changed by COVID-19, and pieces I didn’t make anyone write about and surprised me.”
West Campus, Vinton-Shellsburg’s alternative school, did not have a site available prior to Wednesday’s launch. The website also features daily quotes, songs and jokes, information about the school itself and personal writings from the students regarding why they chose to attend the school. Junior Abby Morarie wrote about her difficulties at the “South Campus” and how a move to West Campus impacted her.
“When I heard that there was an alternative school here in town that was a bit more simple, less kids and a bit more easy going I knew I had to give it a try,” Morarie said. “Overall, I think West campus has been an amazing thing for me and for many other people too.”
Junior Cali Travis got on board because she and her classmates noticed few people knew about West Campus and wished to get the word out to the community. She explained Hoffer’s excitement over the project provided a lot of motivation for students to write and keep on task with this website from their first brainstorming sessions in January.
“The most challenging part was probably to find the time to work with other people’s schedules for interviews,” Travis said. “It was a relief to see Mrs. Hoffer published the site today. We actually accomplished a goal that we all were excited about.”
VS Superintendent Kyle Koeppen and high school principal Matt Kingsbury were both in attendance, applauding the student’s and staff’s efforts to generate material for the website. Kingsbury asked if the site could be linked to Vinton-Shellsburg’s main website to generate more clicks. Hoffer stated this idea will be explored. Both Kingsbury and Koeppen asked if the students will work to continue updating the site, which was answered with an enthusiastic “yes” from several students.
“This is still a learning process and we hope to make the site easy to navigate,” Hoffer said. “Many of these students are juniors, so they will be back next year. We’ll have students assigned to write pieces and maybe we can have someone step up as the editor.”
The site is live at sites.google.com/vscsd.org/vswestcampus for the public to view. Students and their guests enjoyed cookies, refreshments and conversation as Koeppen spoke with the students and staff about their experiences at West Campus.