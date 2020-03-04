MAYNARD — After a tough season, there was reason to reflect on individual accomplishments for the West Central boys basketball team at the Winter Sports Banquet held at West Central High School on Monday, March 2.
Letter winners this season were Cooper Ingels, Hunter Kent-Thomas, Logan Wescott, John Tyler, Brandon Cushion, Creighton Houge and Garrison Houge.
Houge shot a team-high 43.5 percent from beyond the arc, and Cushion shot 43.5 percent overall for the second best field goal percentage of the season.
Houge was named varsity’s most improved player, and Charlie Sieck was named the most improved player for JV.
When you set West Central’s record aside, there are positive takeaways from the 2019-20 season. Wins and losses will come and go, but brothers being able to play on the same team together lasts a lifetime. Freshman Brooks Ingels had the coveted opportunity to play alongside his brother, senior Cooper Ingels, in Cooper’s last season. Freshman Creighton Houge and sophomore Garrison Houge will continue the tradition of brotherhood at West Central.
FINAL STANDINGS
Turkey Valley tied with MFL/MarMac for first in the Upper Iowa Conference with a record of 14-2, followed by South Winn at 13-3, Postville at 9-7, North Fayette Valley tied with Kee at 8-8 and a three-way tie for seventh place for Clayton Ridge, West Central and Central at 2-14.