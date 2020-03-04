MAYNARD — After a tough season, there was reason to reflect on individual accomplishments for the West Central boys basketball team at the Winter Sports Banquet held at West Central High School on Monday, March 2.
Letter winners this season were Cooper Ingels, Hunter Kent-Thomas, Logan Wescott, John Tyler, Brandon Cushion, Creighton Houge and Garrison Houge. Wescott was also an all-conference honorable selection for the Upper Iowa Conference.
"I was happy with how the letter winners came to the gym ready to learn every time," head coach Darin Lockard said. "They were a great group to coach, and all but Cooper [Ingels] will be returning next season. I'm looking forward to their leadership in the future."
Garrison Houge was named varsity’s most improved player, and Charlie Sieck was named the most improved player for JV.
"Garrison [Houge] was a first year player for us and started the year pretty green," Lockard noted. "He stayed locked in throughout the year, steadily learned and improved. It was a well deserved honor for him. He finished the year strong."
The last game of the season saw Houge catch fire from three, shooting 6-10 and finishing the season with a team-high 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.
When you set West Central’s record aside, there are positive takeaways from the 2019-20 season. Wins and losses will come and go, but brothers being able to play on the same team together lasts a lifetime. Freshman Brooks Ingels had the coveted opportunity to play alongside his brother, senior Cooper Ingels, in Cooper’s last season. Freshman Creighton Houge and sophomore Garrison Houge will continue the tradition of brotherhood at West Central as the Blue Devils look to build on the 2019-20 season.
"Our young guys gained very valuable experience and that's something you can't teach," Lockard said. "Our best opportunity for growth will happen in the next six months. We have some solid numbers and I look forward to watching these guys compete in the offseason."
FINAL STANDINGS
Turkey Valley tied with MFL/MarMac for first in the Upper Iowa Conference with a record of 14-2, followed by South Winn at 13-3, Postville at 9-7, North Fayette Valley tied with Kee at 8-8 and a three-way tie for seventh place for Clayton Ridge, West Central and Central at 2-14.