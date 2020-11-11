Citing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new restrictions following a spike in the coronavirus pandemic in the state, and in Fayette County, the West Central Drama Department has decided to allow only guests of the cast to attend in-person what has been reduced to two live performances of its student-written play, “Please Fund the Arts,” promising to post it online next week for the public.
The play had been set for four total showings, two each Friday and Saturday.
“We will not be open to the public, and only two shows will be held to provide the families of the cast the opportunity to attend,” said a news release drama club sponsor Elaine VandeVorde emailed on Wednesday.
But the public will still have a chance to see the play.
“A video of ‘Please Fund the Arts’ will be posted on the West Central website and on our Facebook page next week.”
Reynolds signed a proclamation taking effect Wednesday that would require masks for indoor and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people. Reynolds also “said Tuesday that she will require that people wear masks if they join indoor gatherings of 25 or more people” but did not impose a restriction for smaller gatherings, following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Associated Press reported.
The two-week rolling average number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Fayette County has shot up by about 100 in the first week or so of November, from 124 on Sunday, Nov. 1, to 222 as of Monday, Nov. 9, state coronavirus tracker data show, mirroring a trend in the eight surrounding counties.
Masks were already being required to attend the play.
“We, as the cast and crew, are very saddened by this turn of events, but feel it is in the best interests of you, our audience,” the release stated. “We are forever grateful for your continued support and appreciate your understanding.”