MAYNARD — A retired Marine originally from Oelwein will be the featured speaker at West Central Community Schools’ Veterans Day program, at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, in the Klinge Gymnasium.
The American Legion Color Guard of Westgate Post 92 and Maynard Post 245 will present the colors and welcome Cole T. Passick as speaker.
Cole Passick, now living in Independence, is a member of the executive staff with the University of Northern Iowa Veterans Association. He joined the Marines in 2009 and served six years before an injury forced him to retire as a sergeant. In 2011 he was sent to Afghanistan where he was a fire team leader.
He is also a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
The high school band and choir will perform at the assembly.
All area veterans and the public are invited to the program.
Veterans are invited to stay for lunch at the school.