It’s Officer West, not Po-Po.
After three years as the School Resource Officer, Josh West feels he’s on the cusp of being a part of the Vinton-Shellsburg family, or maybe jokingly the stepchild.
“The first year, I felt like I was like Santa Claus,” West told Vinton Kiwanis members on Tuesday. “The elementary and middle school kids were coming up to me. The high school students were unsure if they should really talk to me. They wondered if I would get them in trouble. Kids have loosened up more and more. That makes me feel welcome.”
West was invited by Kiwanis to speak in front of the club about his experience as an SRO for Vinton-Shellsburg School District. The position was created through a 28E agreement between the school district and the Vinton Police Department. Captain Eric Dickinson with VPD and Shellsburg Principal Ryan Davis toured schools with similar programs, gradually moving towards an agreement the administration at the time approved of.
“The main things a SRO provides is law enforcement/security, adjunct teaching and adjunct counseling,” West said. “I’ve gotten into the classes to teach domestic abuse. I’ve done substance abuse classes. With the counseling, there are things kids feel they can’t tell their parents. I had an eighth grader come in last year. She didn’t think her mom would understand and we talked. Next week, she came back and said she talked with her mom after our conversation and it was the best thing she ever did.”
While West acknowledged other school district have pursued SRO programs to directly address behavioral issues and violence in their schools, Vinton-Shellsburg saw it as more of an educational opportunity for students. West noted there have been several charges over the years, including assault, possession of drugs and the most common is e-cigarettes. Traffic control is also a part of West’s duties.
“There’s not a truly typical day for me,” West said. “The best part of the day is getting to roam the schools, getting to know the students. It’s great to work with the teachers and counselors.”
This position has also allowed West to build relationships with parents as well. He described how a parent let him know a fight was planned at the school beforehand, which led to West and the police breaking up the scene before anything started.
“It’s a great correspondence between what’s happening in the school district and at home,” West said. “I would have never had that if I wasn’t working in the schools. We have a great school district and smart kids. Our goal is to have them learn from their mistakes, not really punish them for their mistakes. I’m getting older, so I’m losing my lingo. They don’t call them parties anymore. They are hangouts. We don’t have a lot of violent behavior in our schools, thank goodness.”
A Cops grant from the state helped pay for the transition towards a SRO. The school and police department will gradually move towards supporting the position without the grant as required by law.