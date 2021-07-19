VINTON – Entering his fourth year as a School Resource Officer (SRO), Vinton Police Department’s Josh West provided an update to the Vinton city council earlier this month.
“Eric Dickinson and Ryan Davis worked together to get this program started,” West reminded the council. The first three years of the program, the program was funded partially by a grant while the City and the Vinton Shellsburg School District helped to cover the remaining costs of the program. As the program has continued, grant money decreased and the costs were covered by the two local parties.
He explained that as a SRO in the district, his job has really taken on three different roles. “I’m there as an officer for security, I’m a school counselor but also a teacher,” West stated. “The kids in our district are good kids.” West spends time in of the district’s buildings during the week, which includes office hours at both the middle and high school buildings. In his officer role in the district, he has found cigarettes on school property, “investigated some thefts and also had a few drug arrests,” he added.
West said that as a teacher, he goes over substance abuse with students and has done classes showing what’s like to drive while impaired. “I’ve also gone over how local government works,” he said. “We talk about general law enforcement and what the kids should know and how they should act if ever stopped.”
Wearing the counselor hat, West explained that he is always there when kids want to talk. “Some may come in to talk about their daily life and what may be bothering them while others may come and want to talk about something they heard or saw.”
Growing up in the community, “with my background I think I’m able to connect with some of the kids,” he added. Being able to build a rapport with the students is very important.
Through his interaction in the school, “I can see that the administration and teachers are striving to help the kids.
“Is this (the program) what you thought it would be,” Brian Parr, council member, asked West.
“It’s been a blessing to me,” West told the council. “I feel I’m making an impact with the kids” and he stated that they have made an impact on him. “Some have written letters to come letting me.”
The program “is a good thing and I appreciate that you (the council) have been on board with the program,” West said.
“I think you are doing an awesome job,” Tami Stark, council member, told West. She shared that she had seen West at different community events and students talking and waving to him.
“I agree,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said, “you are doing an outstanding job.”