WEST UNION — You’re never too young or too old to learn how to cook healthy meals: In its first year of operation, the Gundersen Palmer Community Teaching Kitchen saw students from age 8 to 98 participate.
“The classes were able to accommodate every age and ability to develop skills and knowledge to improve choices impacting their nutritional health and wellbeing,” said Jes Wegner, community health coordinator at Gundersen Palmer Hospital & Clinic.
The community teaching kitchen is a mobile, eight-station classroom complete with all necessary cooking equipment and a demonstration table. All of the kitchen supplies are stored in a trailer that can be transported to the cooking class location.
“The community teaching kitchen is a unique opportunity that brings hands-on nutrition education directly to residents of Fayette County,” said Wegner. Most of the 2019 classes were held at the county fairgrounds in West Union.
What originally started as an idea among co-workers, the community teaching kitchen was made possible by 5-2-1-0 funding in addition to invaluable collaborations between community partners, policy and public health systems development.
Iowa State University Extension & Outreach was one of those key partnerships leveraged, providing education and demonstration, including a “Healthy & Homemade” series and food preservation courses.
“The impact was beyond expected,” said Wegner. She estimates that the community teaching kitchen has served more than 400 participants since it began in January 2019 with plans to continue programming into 2020.
West Union is home to 2,400 residents, and is one of 15 communities across Iowa receiving grant funding from the Iowa Department of Health to implement projects that support the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! initiative.